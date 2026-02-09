tomiNet Self Reported Market Cap Hits $608.39 Thousand (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $608.39 thousand and approximately $183.24 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,472,981,881,127 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $177,880.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

