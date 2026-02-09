tokenbot (CLANKER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.44 Million

tokenbot (CLANKER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One tokenbot token can now be purchased for $32.44 or 0.00046864 BTC on popular exchanges. tokenbot has a market capitalization of $32.44 million and $16.70 million worth of tokenbot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, tokenbot has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tokenbot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tokenbot Profile

tokenbot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. tokenbot’s official website is www.clanker.world.

Buying and Selling tokenbot

According to CryptoCompare, “tokenbot (CLANKER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. tokenbot has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 986,277.25659814 in circulation. The last known price of tokenbot is 34.5524773 USD and is up 13.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $20,306,182.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clanker.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tokenbot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tokenbot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tokenbot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tokenbot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tokenbot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.