Tigo Energy (TYGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Tigo Energy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $30.0210 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.22. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company’s technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo’s offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

