Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 59,393 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,393 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus raised Federated Hermes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,235.01. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,507.30. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,709 shares of company stock worth $321,046. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 22.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.