Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 342.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.31 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.