Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $103.93.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
