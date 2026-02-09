Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Chewy $CHWY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chewy were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chewy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chewy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $1,375,812.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,030.05. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,360. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price target on Chewy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Chewy Trading Up 5.8%

CHWY stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.Chewy’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

