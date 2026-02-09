Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 36,228 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Invitation Home by 10.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

