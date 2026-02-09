Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.69 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

