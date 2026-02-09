Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF $TMB Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Free Report) by 1,263.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,812 shares during the period. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,685,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TMB opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $26.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

