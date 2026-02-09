Terex (TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $1.2986 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. Terex has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terex by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 168.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 964,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 605,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 1,086.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 170,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Terex

Zacks materially raised FY2027 and several 2026–2027 quarterly EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $7.00 from $6.33; FY2026 to $5.45; multiple quarterly raises across Q1–Q4 2027). These upgrades signal an improved earnings outlook that likely underpins today's buying.

Multiple individual quarter estimates were bumped (Q1–Q3–Q4 2027 and Q2–Q3 2026/2027 moved higher), indicating Zacks expects stronger near‑term cadence vs prior forecasts — a catalyst for upward re‑rating by investors.

Broker consensus on the stock is bullish-to-neutral: coverage shows an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from ~12 analysts, which can attract momentum buyers and institutional interest. DefenseWorld Article AmericanBankingNews Article

Technical/market context is supportive but mixed: trading volume is above average and the stock sits well above its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages — a positive backdrop — while valuation (P/E ~26.8) already reflects elevated expectations.

Zacks slightly trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate (to $1.49 from $1.50). The revision is minimal but notes there remains some near‑term variability in quarterly cadence.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Read More

