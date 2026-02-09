Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.14 and last traded at C$42.14, with a volume of 41408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.96.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.78 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

