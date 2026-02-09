Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 13,204 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.