Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 7,729 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,827 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 612,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,411,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,204,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $119.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

