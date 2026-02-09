Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 21,262 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,838,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,488,000 after acquiring an additional 791,376 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,843,000.

Shares of CGBL opened at $36.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

