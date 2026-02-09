Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNGX. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 18,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $226,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,292.68. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,629,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,974,654.04. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,288 shares of company stock valued at $726,871. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.