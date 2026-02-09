Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 14,537,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 88,852,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.28.

About Synergia Energy

