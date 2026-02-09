Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,412 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $152,835.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,492,466.38. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $42,930.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,960.18. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 967,873 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,390,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after buying an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

