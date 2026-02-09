Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.88 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $78.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

