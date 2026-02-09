Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,203 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical bullish reversal signals and reclaiming short-term moving averages suggest upside momentum in gold, supporting demand for IAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council reports ETF investors remained steady through a sharp gold drop — implies continued structural demand for metal-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven bids are returning on risk-off flows and geopolitical jitters, helping gold test support levels that could lift ETF flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets reiterate the bull case for gold over the medium term despite recent swings — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/intraday trade guides and support/resistance maps show key entry levels — useful for traders but mixed for longer-term flows into IAU. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure from a crypto market rout spilled into gold, weighing on prices and creating volatility that can reduce short-term ETF flows. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar strength, Fed policy signals and profit‑taking have capped rallies and prompted pullbacks — headwinds for gold and short-term IAU performance. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp deleveraging and margin-driven moves are spilling into broader precious metals volatility — may pressure sentiment toward gold ETFs in the near term. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0%
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
