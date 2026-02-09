Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,203 iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

IAU stock opened at $93.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

