Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$68.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 27th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

More Suncor Energy News

In related news, insider Peter Douglas Zebedee sold 43,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.53, for a total transaction of C$2,711,550.92. Also, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total transaction of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 164,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,208,871 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Suncor Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near‑term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More.

Suncor beat Q4 expectations and reported record quarterly production despite weak oil prices — supports near‑term cash flow and demonstrates operational resilience. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy‑side momentum and helped push the shares to a one‑year high. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised targets/ratings — notably Desjardins, BMO, National Bank and others lifted targets into the C$75–85 range (Desjardins and BMO to C$85, Raymond James to C$76, RBC to C$75). These upgrades and higher targets drive buy‑side momentum and helped push the shares to a one‑year high. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More.

TD Securities commentary flagged upside potential for the shares — supportive for sentiment but dependent on oil-price and production execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: ATB Capital left a lower relative view (price target C$71, “sector perform”), implying limited near‑term upside versus peers — a cautionary datapoint amid the upbeat upgrades. Read More.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$73.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.69. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.59 and a 12-month high of C$75.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.63%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.