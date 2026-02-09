Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.76. 49,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 91,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.27%.Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Subaru by 8.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 27.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

