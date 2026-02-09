Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $213.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.86.

Get Strategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Trading Up 19.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.98. Strategy has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,112 shares of company stock worth $984,888 and have sold 13,177 shares worth $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Strategy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.