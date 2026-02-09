Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 35,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,207 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna set a $3.50 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.20.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.21. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.42. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 17,615.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.00%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is a commercial spaceflight company developing and operating spacecraft for private individuals and research customers. The firm’s primary business is suborbital human spaceflight, offering passengers a brief trip to the edge of space aboard its reusable spaceplane. In parallel, the company is building out infrastructure and support services for suborbital payload deployments and microgravity research missions.

The core flight system consists of a carrier aircraft, WhiteKnightTwo, which lifts the spaceplane SpaceShipTwo to high altitude before release.

Featured Articles

