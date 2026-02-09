Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

STC traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $70.75. 5,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

