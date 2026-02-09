Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.90 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price target on Stellantis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

STLA opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bank of Italy increased its stake in Stellantis by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,743,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,322,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,041,684 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Stellantis by 8.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,009,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,002,000 after buying an additional 562,789 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

