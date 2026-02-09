State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 57,400 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $306,848,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after buying an additional 22,308,046 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Arete Research boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.