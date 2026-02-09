Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) versus Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Head to Head Comparison

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and Vertical Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $110.45 million 3.16 -$102.82 million $0.38 27.79 Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($48.92) -0.09

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

20.0% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spire Global and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 2 3 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 0 6 0 2.71

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 161.06%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Spire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global 40.08% -80.89% -25.80% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -489.91%

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats Vertical Aerospace on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

