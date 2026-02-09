SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.39 and last traded at $80.4660, with a volume of 14316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.