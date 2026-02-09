SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,159 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 2.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $211,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,629,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,990.1% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 103,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

