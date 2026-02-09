Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $5.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Mkm.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/5/2026 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.50 to $6.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Snap had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Snap is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $591,155.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,549.88. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 20,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $158,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,277,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,216,957.92. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,341 shares of company stock worth $3,169,210. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

