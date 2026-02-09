Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $5.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Mkm.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.50 to $6.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Snap had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Snap is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set a “strong sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Snap is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $591,155.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,549.88. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 20,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $158,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,277,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,216,957.92. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,341 shares of company stock worth $3,169,210. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.