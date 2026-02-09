SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SmarDex has a total market cap of $26.92 million and $367.54 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,789.25 or 1.01337685 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,259,568,986 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,259,568,985.574005 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00292505 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $363,459.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.