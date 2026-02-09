Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,256 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,768,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,406 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after purchasing an additional 915,855 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 455,065 shares in the last quarter.

DFLV opened at $36.99 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

