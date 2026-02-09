Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,059 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
