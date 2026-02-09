Serum (SRM) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $848.00 thousand and $108.68 thousand worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,417.42 or 0.99788221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

