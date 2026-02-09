Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $55,000 Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 187.5% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 943,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,458,000. 4D Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 115,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPB. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. iA Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $3,307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 127,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,012,171.58. This represents a 19.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $147,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,013.37. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,220 shares of company stock worth $9,958,542. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $129.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.87. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc (NYSE: TPB) is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker’s.

