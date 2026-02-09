Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.17% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 946.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.