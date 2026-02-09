Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $947.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.63 million.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,907.95. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

