Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.
Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.
The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.
