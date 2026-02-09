RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.0150. Approximately 866,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,100,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Troy A. Cooper bought 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $88,243.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 275,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,163.76. This represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in RXO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RXO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,796,000 after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in RXO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,998,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,780,000 after buying an additional 735,810 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,821,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.73.

About RXO

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

