Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price target on Coty in a research report on Monday. Evercore cut Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.54.

Get Coty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE COTY traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.