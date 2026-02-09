RFG Advisory LLC Sells 29,422 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

