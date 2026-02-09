RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.