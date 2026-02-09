RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,550,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,976 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3,759.2% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,079,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,404 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,109,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,297 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,163,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,960,000.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

