RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 135.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,191 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Up 1.7%

CGBL opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.