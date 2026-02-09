RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,273,000 after acquiring an additional 797,548 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,169,000 after acquiring an additional 850,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,153,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 564,095 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,580.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 139,473 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

