RFG Advisory LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 18,710,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,352,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,336,000 after buying an additional 176,770 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,608,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after buying an additional 261,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,935,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,704,000 after buying an additional 475,917 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,546,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,991,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.