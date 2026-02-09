Replimune Group (REPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Replimune Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Replimune Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $47,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,100.80. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $257,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 2,195,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Replimune Group by 270.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 658,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

