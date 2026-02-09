renBTC Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $3,196.21 or 0.04641065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $505.61 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,789.25 or 1.01337685 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
renBTC Token Profile
renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
renBTC Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
