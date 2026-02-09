Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $785.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $757.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 166,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

